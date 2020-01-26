Lee Co. elementary students bring families together with ‘Frozen Jr.’

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It may not be snowing in South Georgia but one group of elementary school students made in snow in Lee County Saturday night.
Students at Twin Oaks Elementary School got the chance to reenact the 2013 box office hit, Frozen.
Families are calling the play, Frozen Jr., a fantastic event for the whole family to enjoy.
Director Wendy Edwards has been in the business of theater for the past 19 years. She told us it instills the love for theater and teamwork in students, and to chase their dreams one stage at a time.
“I have so many parents who say ‘My child, I’ve never seen them smile in front of people’ and there they are performing, dancing and singing or whatnot. It is the process that is so important, not just the product. I want the top-notch product but the process the kids will take with them forever," Edwards explains.
Over 50 students participated in the three-month process it took to build up the show. Parents were also included.
Edwards said that building confidence this early in children will give them the keys to success in their future.
If you missed the show then you have another chance to catch it. The performances will take place on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Twin Oaks Elementary School.
For more information, you can contact Wendy Edwards at edwardswe@lee.k12.ga.us.
