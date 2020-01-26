Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

GLENDALE SHOOTING-2 DEAD
Police: Man kills self after shooting 2 others, 1 fatally
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say two men are dead after a shooting in which one man killed himself after first shooting another man and that man's adult son. Police say the shooter was a 58-year-old former business partner of the 51-year-old man whom he fatally Friday night in a parking lot along with the 51-year-old man's 19-year-old son. The younger man's injuries weren't life-threatening. Sgt. Tara Ochoa said investigators believed the shooting was related to the former business relationship. No identities were released.
SCHOOL BUILDINGS-ARIZONA
Arizona school facilities director resigns amid criticism
PHOENIX (AP) — The executive director of the Arizona School Facilities Board has resigned after a bill was introduced in the state Legislature to eliminate the agency and give their responsibilities to the state Department of Administration. The Arizona Republic reports that Paul Bakalis' resignation was confirmed by the governor's office. Officials say the state agency is charged with funding more than $100 million annually in repairs to school buildings and constructing new schools. Officials say the bill was introduced after lawmakers received complaints about agency delays.
PROFESSOR-CONFIDENTIALITY LAWSUIT
Ruling revives lawsuit over release of harassment report
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona court ruling revives an academic's lawsuit accusing the University of Arizona of breaching the confidentiality of a 2005 investigative report into harassment allegations against him. The Court of Appeals ruling says a trial judge erred in dismissing key parts of Timothy Slater's lawsuit stemming the 2010 release of the report to an astronomer under a public records request that the university later said was granted by mistake. Slater was an associate professor of astronomy for the Tucson-based school from 2001-2008. In 2015, a congresswoman read portions of the report into the congressional record to raise awareness about sexual harassment in university science departments.
SON'S REMAINS-DISPOSITION
Ruling upholds judge's cremation order over mother's wishes
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona appellate court ruling upholds a probate judge's order for cremation of a man's remains over the wishes of his mother. The Arizona Court of Appeals ruling Thursday in a Pima County case cites testimony by the man's father and girlfriend that he wanted his remains to be cremated. His mother objected, saying that went against her religious preferences and that she wanted him buried. The Court of Appeals ruling says the conflict between the parents as decision-makers identified under state law left it up to the probate judge to resolve the dispute. The ruling also says state law didn't require the probate judge to put the mother's religious preferences over her son's wishes.
NAVAJO NATION-LAND PURCHASE
Navajo Nation purchases land that includes gravel pit
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has purchased 1,250 acres of land that includes a gravel pit that the tribe plans to use to obtain sand and gravel for road work and other projects. The Gallup Independent reports that gravel pit's operator that leased its site from the previous land owners will now have a lease with the tribe and that use of the material from the newly purchased site near Indians Wells, Arizona, should save money for the tribe. An announcement of the purchase didn't state the pricetag but said it it was under a $5 million limit under which the Division of Natural Resources director can approve land purchases. A tribal official said material from the gravel pit will be used for highways, dirt roads, bridges, airports and other projects.
PHOENIX AIRPORT-EVACUATION
Police: Woman charged after Phoenix airport partly evacuated
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman angry about not being allowed to board a plane at Sky Harbor International Airport was arrested after allegedly mentioning an explosive device, resulting in hundreds of travelers evacuating part of one concourse. No device was found after a search Friday. Police said 53-year-old Hope L. Webber was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor false emergency reporting and felony making a false terrorism report. A police spokeswoman said Webber's hometown wasn't available and it's not known whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. American Airlines employees had called police to deal with a disruptive female passenger trying to board a flight to Salt Lake City shortly before takeoff. Three flights were delayed.
SHOOTING DEATHS-ANTHEM
2 found dead after shooting at senior living facility
ANTHEM, Ariz. (AP) — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies investigating a shooting at a senior living facility in an unincorporated area of Anthem in far north metro Phoenix found two people dead. The Sheriff's Office said no suspects are sought but didn't release identities of those found dead or any information regarding circumstances of the incident.
ARIZONA PRISON FIGHT
7 injured in fight involving 150 inmates at Arizona prison
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Corrections says it is investigating a massive fight between prison inmates that left seven people with injuries. The department says approximately 150 inmates were involved in the fight Friday at the minimum-security Florence West Prison Complex. According to the department, one staff member and six inmates were transported to hospitals for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. Florence West is one of four state prison complexes in Florence, which is 49 miles (79 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.