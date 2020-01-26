‘He didn’t deserve to die like that’: Neighbors speak out about Tifton man’s death inside home

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Neighbors describe Michael Riggins,34, as a kind and genuine man who would give to anyone that’s in need. They are trying to put the pieces together as to what happened in their community.
His neighbor, Valeria Collins, said she had just spoken with him moments before.
“He came to my house to borrow a saw and after that, I came back home and the ambulances and all was out there," Collins told us. “He was shot and it was just a tragic thing to happen over here.”
According to a press release from the GBI, Tifton Police responded to a home off of East Gate Drive Friday afternoon.
Veronica Smith said she was home, taking a nap before work when she was woken up by other neighbors.
“Neighbors came knocking, I mean knocking hard all around my house. So I got up and peeped out of the window and that’s when I see all the cops and police out here,” Smith said.
Smith said it was a devastating scene she could hardly describe.
“It was like a funeral...I mean like.... a party of...It was just awful,” Smith described.
Smith and her husband, Terry Moore, had moved to the area just a year ago and say they loved the quietness and how close the community was.
Riggins and Moore became close friends ever since.
“We moved here last year man and meet him. As Valeria said, he was like one of my kids,” Moore told us. “I check on him on a daily bases, just to go sit and talk.”
Moore said he just wants whoever did it to be captured.
“This is a guy that would give you his heart. He didn’t deserve to die like that. If y’all know anything man..please come forward,” Moore said.
Several neighbors said that they just want answers to a lot of unsolved cases here in Tift County. They say they just want justice for all.
According to the GBI, Riggins’ body was transported to the Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.
Neighbors are already planning a vigil in his memory.
Anyone who has information regarding this death investigation is encouraged to contact the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229)-777-2080.
