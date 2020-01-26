Fraternity raises money for ASU scholarships with Bowl-A-Thon

“Bowling is a different sport. It is an exciting and individual sport, it can be a team sport. It’s something that kids need to learn. We have been doing this, this is our 15th year. We are training for leadership, we are training kids that there are other activities other than basketball, baseball, and softball. It’s exciting because it is part of the community. Some kids have never bowled before. It’s exciting for them to come out and we are going to give every kid that participates a trophy,” Edwards told us.