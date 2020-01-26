Fraternity raises money for ASU scholarships with Bowl-A-Thon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One fraternity in Albany has been raising money for youth in the community for the past 15 years. They aim to push that education is key.
The Albany alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted their annual Bowl-A-Thon Saturday.
The money raised goes towards providing scholarships for students at Albany State University.
This fundraiser is also aiming to get children off the street and introduce them to a fun team-building exercise.
Event Coordinator Charles Edwards explained the importance of what picking up a bowling ball can do and what makes this event special every year.
“Bowling is a different sport. It is an exciting and individual sport, it can be a team sport. It’s something that kids need to learn. We have been doing this, this is our 15th year. We are training for leadership, we are training kids that there are other activities other than basketball, baseball, and softball. It’s exciting because it is part of the community. Some kids have never bowled before. It’s exciting for them to come out and we are going to give every kid that participates a trophy,” Edwards told us.
The entry fee for the event was $25 dollars and over 50 kids participated. The Fraternity has a goal of $100,000 they want to meet by the end of this year.
If you are a student at Albany State and want to apply for this scholarship, contact ASU’s financial aid and ask for information on the Kappa Alpha Psi scholarship.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.