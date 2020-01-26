ASU dedicates physical education building to Jones Brothers

ASU dedicates physical education building to Jones Brothers
By Kim McCullough | January 26, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 1:23 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) has forever memorialized a former coach and his brothers.

Former Coach Oliver Jones passed away in late December.

On Saturday, ASU dedicated the physical education building, formerly known as HYPER, to the Jones Brothers.

With its unveiling, the building is now called The Jones Brothers Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Complex.

Jones Brothers at Albany State
Jones Brothers at Albany State (Source: Scholar Brown)

Six of the Jones brothers filled a post at ASU for 18 years. They broke records that still stand today, according to ASU’s Facebook post.

For over 24 years, there was a Jones brother either coaching or playing for the Golden Rams.

ASU officials said this honor was recognized because of their dedication and support.

Six of the Jones brothers filled the post at #AlbanyState for 18 years. They broke records that still stand today. For over 24 years, there was a Jones brother either coaching or playing for the Golden Rams. Because of that dedication and support, today, we unveiled The Jones Brothers Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Complex.

Posted by Albany State University on Saturday, January 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.