ASU dedicates physical education building to Jones Brothers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) has forever memorialized a former coach and his brothers.
On Saturday, ASU dedicated the physical education building, formerly known as HYPER, to the Jones Brothers.
With its unveiling, the building is now called The Jones Brothers Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Complex.
Six of the Jones brothers filled a post at ASU for 18 years. They broke records that still stand today, according to ASU’s Facebook post.
For over 24 years, there was a Jones brother either coaching or playing for the Golden Rams.
ASU officials said this honor was recognized because of their dedication and support.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.