Southwell Medical opens new facility in Adel

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - People who live in one Southwest Georgia community can now save time and gas when looking for medical care.
City and county leaders from all over attended the ribbon cutting in Adel for the new Southwell Medical facility.
“It is unlike any other facility. When you walk in the door, it feels like a hotel,” said Christopher Dorman, the CEO and president of Southwell Medical. "I’ve been a part of a lot of hospital projects, this one has been incredibly special because of this community. I’ve never seen a community come together as this one has.”
Dorman said the $52 million medical center comes with all new services and has the latest technology to improve health care in the area.
“Cook County is an amazing place to be a resident, not just because of the facility or shopping but because of the community and how people really love upon you,” said Shonna O’Quinn, who has lived in Cook County for the past 12 years.
Hundreds came out to the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
O’Quinn the inside is unreal and the facility will help eliminate her long commutes to other locations for services.
“To see this building is like a feather in our cap for Cook County. To be able to come just five to 10 minutes down the road, to be able to get those services done, is just an absolute convenience and a blessing,” said O’Quinn.
For the first time, O’Quinn said she feels her county isn’t going unnoticed.
“It makes me feel incredibly proud that even though we are a small rural community, we have a state of the art facility,” O’Quinn said.
The new facility will bring 94 new jobs to the area.
“To see the community have the pride that they have in this facility is really amazing. I just want to say thank you to this community for the partnership they have created,” said Dorman.
“I want to thank the staff from Tift Regional, the board of directors and employees for believing in Cook County. It is a blessing to have them here,” said Adel Mayor Buddy Duke.
Duke said one of the biggest concerns for people in Adel was to have an ER in the area.
Dorman said he and his team are already working to bringing that service to the newly modeled site as soon as possible. They said they will keep the community updated on this process.
The new facility is now open, so if you live in Cook, Lowndes or Berrien County, you can go have a look at the new site.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.