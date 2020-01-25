Moultrie leaders stress importance of being counted in 2020 Census

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia has a little over two months to make sure it’s counted in this year’s Census.
People in Moultrie are making sure everyone understands why you should be involved.
A lot of people came to the Colquitt County Courthouse to understand and get the word out about why you should be counted for the 2020 Census.
“The Census is so important. You think the vote matters, no, the Census matters,” said Moultrie Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill.
Hill came to the community kick-off and said every single person in each household needs to be counted for this year’s Census.
“The Census is nothing to be afraid of. It’s a way to decide where the money and the power will go for the next 10 years. So, please know it is a great tool, it’s a great way for the schools to be funded, the roads, the bridges, all of it,” explained Clarke.
Sarah Adams, one of the coordinators for the event, said this is the one chance every 10 years the community can directly bring in money from Washington D.C.
“Every person that was counted during the 2010 census brought in about $23,000 to the community,” said Adams.
Adams said there’ll be multiple attempts to count everyone for the Census.
“One will be an early postcard that will be mailed to let you know you can go online for the first time ever and fill out your form. There will be another paper form that’s mailed to your home if you don’t go online," explained Adams.
You can also call 800-446-7342 for someone to walk you through the Census.
“The Census is short, it’s only nine questions long and it’s pretty straight forward,” said Adams.
