Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-WARDEN
AP Exclusive: Feds plan to move Epstein warden to prison job
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons plans to transfer the warden in charge of the jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life to another correctional facility, despite an ongoing investigation into the financier’s death. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke Friday to The Associated Press. The people said the bureau is planning to move Lamine N’Diaye to a leadership role at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey. It comes months after Attorney General William Barr ordered N’Diaye be reassigned to a desk post in Pennsylvania. Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused girls.
DEATH PENALTY-FLORIDA
Florida death penalty experts concerned about court ruling
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida inmate advocates say a state Supreme Court decision involving the death penalty has thrown between 100 to 150 cases into legal limbo. On Thursday, the court said it erred in 2016 when it ruled a jury must be unanimous in deciding a defendant convicted of murder should be sentenced to death. A day later, lawyers and anti-death penalty advocates were scrambling to determine what this means for existing cases that are in the sentencing phase. Miami-based attorney Terence Lenamon says there are questions about how the ruling will affect existing cases in the resentencing phase.
KICKED TO DEATH
Police: Man kicked his friend to death in 79 minute attack
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of kicking his friend to death during a attack that surveillance video showed went on for an hour and 19 minutes. Police arrested 36-year-old Kristoff King in the Jan. 14 attack of 48-year-old Scott Jenks. A bartender found Jenks' body in the parking lot around 4:40 a.m. He identified Jenks and Kristoff from surveillance video from nearby stores. He said both were regulars at the bar. The footage showed the attack and police said in an affidavit that Jenks begged his friend to stop kicking him. It wasn't clear what they fought about.
PILLOWCASE RAPIST
Prosecutor: DNA match leads to Florida 'pillowcase rapist'
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a DNA match has led to the cold case arrest of a Florida man believed to be the “pillowcase rapist" who terrorized greater Miami with a series of assaults on women in the 1980s. Authorities say 60-year-old Robert Koehler was arrested last weekend and is being held without bond in Miami. He faces charges in one assault though authorities said as many as 25 victims could be involved. Investigators say the so-called “pillowcase rapist” used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover the faces of his victims. The assaults took place between 1981 and 1986. Koehler says he is not guilty.
ANTONIO BROWN
NFL player Antonio Brown released on bail by Florida judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail. The wide receiver had to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, and agree to a mental health evaluation and random drug tests. He also can't have guns. Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. Hollywood police say Brown didn't want to pay the $4,000 bill. Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.
BC-US-HURRICANE MICHAEL-LINEMEN KILLED
No contest plea in crash that killed workers after hurricane
CHIPLEY, Fla. (AP) — A man prosecutors say was high on drugs when his pickup truck fatally struck three utility workers fixing power lines in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael faces the possibility of life in prison. Court records show 38-year-old John Goedtke pleaded no contest Thursday to DUI manslaughter and other charges. He had no deal with prosecutors and awaits sentencing Monday by a judge in Florida's Washington County. Investigators say the Florida man was pulling a trailer at high speed just before he crashed his pickup truck in October 2018, striking the three workers as they were repairing lines north of Panama City.
FATAL DEPUTY SHOOTING
Florida deputy fatally shoots man who fled traffic stop
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy fatally shot one of two men who pointed guns at him. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the deputy went to a home looking for a man who had fled two attempted traffic stops on Thursday night. As the deputy was sitting in his unmarked car, the men approached his vehicle and pointed guns at him. He fired, hitting one of them. The other man ran and was found a short time later on the roof of a nearby home.
AP-AS-AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES
3 Americans killed in Australia all had military backgrounds
DENVER (AP) — Three Americans killed when their plane crashed while fighting wildfires in Australia all had strong military backgrounds and a passion for flying. The plane's captain, Ian McBeth, who grew up in Colorado and lived in Montana, served as a navigator on C-130s in Iraq before he got his chance to be a pilot. First officer Paul Hudson of Arizona served in in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel. Flight engineer Rick DeMorgan of Florida served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and had over 4,000 hours experience as a flight engineer, with nearly half of those earned in combat situations.
DEATH PENALTY-FLORIDA
Florida Supreme Court on the death penalty: We got it wrong
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court says it erred in 2016 when it ruled a jury must be unanimous in deciding a convicted murderer should be sentenced to death. The reversal announced Thursday could affect dozens of death row cases. Florida law also was changed to fit the 2016 ruling. Since then, dozens of death row inmates who had been sentenced to die on non-unanimous jury decisions were granted new sentencing hearings. The managing attorney at the Southern Poverty Law Center criticized the new court opinion, saying a unanimous jury decision is a must to ensuring fairness in the courts when it comes to death penalty recommendations.
BACHELORETTE CONTESTANT DIES
Former 'Bachelorette' contestant dies of apparent overdose
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A former contestant on the reality TV show “The Bachelorette” has died of an apparent drug overdose after being found unresponsive in a Florida apartment. Boca Raton police say Tyler Gwozdz died Wednesday, nine days after they were called by a female friend who said she had found him unconscious in her bathroom. Going by the name “Tyler G,” Gwozdz appeared on the show in May but then left for unexplained reasons. The Palm Beach Post reports the friend called 911 on Jan. 13, telling dispatchers the 29-year-old had possibly overdosed on heroin.