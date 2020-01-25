Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 in the first NBA regular-season game in France. Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with its eighth straight victory. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they went on to win the NBA championship. Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks. Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points. The Hornets have lost eight in a row.
UNDATED (AP) — Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls probably played a role in changing basketball in Europe, when they played in Paris and won a tournament 23 years ago. Back in Paris on Friday, Jordan lauded Europeans for now changing the game in the U.S. Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and he was peppered with questions Friday before his team took on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s first regular season game ever held in Paris. Jordan opined on everything from LeBron James' place in history to Zion Williamson's potential.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Alysa Liu needed all of her technical brilliance in her impressive jumping arsenal to hold off Mariah Bell and successfully defend her U.S. Figure Skating Championships title. No American woman comes close to the repertoire of jumps the 14-year-old Liu possesses. She hit two triple axels among eight triples overall and attempted the only quad of the event, a lutz she under-rotated. Her 160.12 points by far exceeded the rest of the field and lifted her to 235.52 and up from second place after the short program.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske has made it very clear to his two sports car teams that a win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona is a major priority. This year marks the third running for Penske in the endurance race since he returned to sports car racing and he singled out the event at a Team Penske breakfast as one the team must capture this year. His two entries feature six drivers, four of whom are Indianapolis 500 winners.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — IMSA will create a new car for its top class that will be eligible to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans by 2022. The new car will be called the Le Mans Daytona h and be eligible for teams to compete for both the FIA World Endurance championship and the IMSA overall title. The North American teams have never been eligible to race for the overall win at Le Mans, but the new regulations open the door for Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi and other top owners.
GENEVA (AP) — The United States women's season-opening Pro League field hockey game against the Netherlands in North Carolina was canceled after the death of team manager Larry Amar. Amar was the captain the U.S. men's field hockey team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The International Hockey Federation's decision gives the players two more days to prepare for a previously scheduled game on Sunday. The Pro League has nine men’s and nine women’s teams playing worldwide until June. The 12-nation Olympic tournaments start in Tokyo on July 25.