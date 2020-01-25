Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — IMSA will create a new car for its top class that will be eligible to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans by 2022. The new car will be called the Le Mans Daytona h and be eligible for teams to compete for both the FIA World Endurance championship and the IMSA overall title. The North American teams have never been eligible to race for the overall win at Le Mans, but the new regulations open the door for Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi and other top owners.