GSP: Phones, road rage major factors in car accidents

“It was really close to me back when I was in high school, a buddy of mine was killed in a car crash. A simple thing, if he had been slowing down or going the speed limit and slowing down, I think he was running late for a doctor’s appointment, he would have been there on time. If they would just slow down and obey the speed limits and put the phones down and don’t be distracted by anything inside or outside the car. Be observant as to what you are doing and watch down the road just simple stuff like that,” said York.