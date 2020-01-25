Flu season started early; what can you do to protect yourself from infection?

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - Doctors are urging people to take care of themselves as the flu continues to hang around.
Kenneth Lowery, an epidemiologist, said the virus could stick around as long as March.
Lowery said that this year, they haven’t seen more than the typical number of flu cases, however, he said they’re seeing them sooner than the previous year.
Lowery said getting the flu shot sooner can help protect you from doctor visits.
“Getting your influenza shot, staying home if you are ill and hand hygiene, those are huge. Exercising how important it is to do those things to prevent getting the flu. Of course, if you aren’t feeling well go see a doctor. Before it gets to the point where medicine and medical intervention can do,” explained Lowery.
Lowery said there are two strands of the flu, type A and type B.
Type A is seen in research to affect adults while type B is shown to affect children, adults and even animals.
Lowery said elderly, pregnant women and children are the ones with the highest risk.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.