Citibank warning customers about website scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Phishing schemes are getting easier to fall for because of how realistic they sometimes appear.
A recent one targeting Citibank customers apparently sent alerts via email or text.
When people opened it, they were redirected to a realistic looking login page asking for everything from username and passwords to other personal information.
The pages even had some type of security authentication that was fake.
This apparent scheme has since been taken down, but it is another warning to consumers everywhere: Don’t fall for it!
“It’s getting harder and harder to tell. Which is why it’s even more important that you remember not to give out your personal information to anybody. I don’t care who it is,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama.
