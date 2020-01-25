Cairo Chamber of Commerce to host annual banquet to celebrate community

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend, people in Cairo are set to receive a special thank you.
On Saturday night, the chamber of commerce will host its annual banquet.
This is the first time in 94 Years the event will be on a Saturday so everyone can attend.
Awards like Man of the Year, Business of the Year and Young Professional of the Year will be given out.
Trey Gainous, the executive director of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, said it’s important to put this event on every year.
“It’s a celebration of our members, you know, to say thank you to all the businesses in town that keep the chamber going and give us something to advocate for in our community. When they invest in the chamber, it’s not just going to a paycheck or the bank account, we put that money back into our community," said Gainous.
Gainous said the Culinary Arts program at Cairo High School is preparing the food and decorating for the banquet.
The Bill Rigsby Band will also be the entertainment for the night.
Tickets are $40 and the event is open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.