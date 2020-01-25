Bulloch Co. deputies arrest man for murder after welfare check

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday night, charging him with Murder and Concealing the Death of Another.
Deputies arrived to a home on Hendrix Circle around 8 p.m. in reference to a Welfare Check on a female resident whom was reported to have been killed by the person she was living with.
At the home deputies made contact with 54-year-old Eric Reid Harris. Harris told deputies that his “live in friend,” whom he referred to as Lisa, was dead in the home.
Investigators entered the home and found a deceased woman. The victim has been identified as Melissa Pughsley, 48. Pughsley was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.
Harris was arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Captain P. Todd Hutchens at 912.764.1787.
