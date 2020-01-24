Worth High leader to depart after a year

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth Co. High School Principal Scott Kersh will be leaving his post after one school year in the position.
Superintendent Bill Settle told WALB that he met with Kersh Tuesday in a regularly scheduled meeting, and that Kersh informed him then that does not plan to serve as principal after this school year.
Settle says Kersh cited a desire to have a less stressful position, and that the conversation ended on a positive note.
Settle says he’s happy with the job Kersh has done and respects the decision Kersh and his wife made for themselves and their family, and he hates to see Kersh go.
Kersh replaced former principal Harley Calhoun as head of the high school amid controversy after Calhoun saw his position listed as open on a website. Calhoun took a position with Schley County after three years in the Worth County system.
We expect to hear from Scott Kersh and Superintendent Bill Settle later today.
