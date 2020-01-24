Worth Co. deputies find cocaine, ecstasy and weed-infused cane syrup during drug bust

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after investigators found several drugs while executing a search warrant Friday, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.
Rickey Adams Jr., 36, and Vashandra Adams, 38, were arrested after the Worth County Narcotics Unit and sheriff’s office searched a residence in the 100 block of Wenona Drive, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The release says investigators received and executed a search warrant after a two-month-long investigation into narcotic distribution in the area.
During the search, officials said they found 9.1 grams of powder cocaine, seven rocks of crack cocaine, 27 grams of marijuana, two pills suspected to be ecstasy, nine Naloxone pills, two half pieces of Naloxone pills and 352.2 grams of homemade marijuana-infused cane syrup. They also found baggies, a digital scale and “gang-related” documents.
The sheriff’s office said Rickey was on parole for previous drug charges when he was arrested Friday.
Both Rickey and Vashandra are facing narcotic distribution-related charges, according to the press release.
