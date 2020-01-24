Wet Friday, sunny & seasonable weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Happy Friday, South Georgia! It’s a wet and warmer start with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see a chance of showers through the morning hours. Higher rain chances return just before midday and continue through the afternoon. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air filters into the region just in time for the weekend. Lows tonight will dip to near 40 under a clear sky. Saturday will feature a sunny sky with highs near 60. It will be a touch cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Expect more of the same on Sunday with highs near 60 under a mostly sunny sky.
Slight rain chances return by Monday morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs near 60. Drier into Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 60s.
Seasonable high temperatures stick around through the end of the 7-day period.
