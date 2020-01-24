Valdosta police: Argument leads to fatal shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man died in a shooting Wednesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Police responded to a call about shots fired in the 700 block of South Oak Street just before 8 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said they found Rashawn Mays, 30, dead at the scene.
VPD said detectives determined Mays was in an argument with someone he knew and that person pulled out a gun and shot him.
Mays’ body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiners Office where it will be autopsied.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families at this time. This is a horrible and unnecessary incident. We encourage any members of the community to come forward with any information that they have,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Police said this was an isolated incident.
Detectives are still working to process evidence and this case is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
