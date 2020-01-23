Rainy until cold front passes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and damp with milder upper 50s mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Tonight cool 50s hold as rain chances rise. Moderate to heavy rain likely after midnight through midday Friday. Into the afternoon, as a cold front quickly slides east rain comes to an end by early evening.
Drier and cooler air filters in for the weekend. Sunshine Saturday gives way to more clouds and a slight chance of rain late Sunday into early Monday. Back to chilly mornings in the mid-upper 30s and more seasonal highs in the upper 50s.
Early week a tad milder as highs top low to mid 60s. Next chance of rain midweek.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.