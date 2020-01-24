Police search for witnesses in Sylvester shooting

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Sylvester police said no arrests have been made in Wednesday’s shooting that happened in the 200 block of W. Wallace Street near the N. Washington intersection.
They said it is still an active investigation.
However, they are having trouble finding some witnesses to question.
One woman we spoke with said she didn’t hear any gunshots but remembers the scene just after the shooting.
“I remember hearing the sirens going by, the police and when I came to see about my mom, I saw police and ambulance.”
This woman lives nearby and didn’t want to be identified because she’s concerned the shooter could retaliate and shot at her home.
She remembers seeing emergency response vehicles close by for about 30 minutes.
Sylvester police said it happened inside a vacant apartment.
The shooting sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital.
The woman we spoke with said she did not think it was a shooting at first, but thought that somebody had a wreck or something.
However, after hearing the sirens, her first thought was her mother’s safety, who also lives nearby and she said gets in the house and locks the doors for her safety.
The victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police said there was a group of boys inside the apartment at the time.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
The victim's name has not been released.
We are told he is still in the hospital but is not in critical condition.
