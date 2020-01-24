Organization hosts 'Night To Shine’ event

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An organization in Moultrie is turning an ordinary night in South Georgia into a night that some will never forget.
The Breathe Organization works throughout the year, helping families with special needs.
For the fifth year, the group is putting on the “Night to Shine” event.
The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors it and it’s happening, not just in South Georgia, but all over the world.
The Breathe Organization was selected to host the prom and celebrate people with special needs.
Suits and dresses are all donated for those attending.
“Night to Shine truly is the most important event I’ve ever been a part of. It’s the most impactful, it’s a time to celebrate our families with special needs. So many times they’re left out and marginalized and we just want to come together as a community and say we love our families," said Nettie Hatcher, the executive director for the Breathe Organization.
The event is made possible solely from donations.
Hatcher said they’re still looking for volunteers and sponsors. If you’re interested in helping, you can visit the Breathe Organization’s website here.
The prom will be held Feb. 7, at Heritage Church in Moultrie.
