NextEra Energy Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36 million.
The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.
The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $206 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.8 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $105 million, or $1.51 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $855 million.
NextEra Energy Partners shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.
