New businesses increase after buzz of Coca-Cola plant in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The buzz of the new Coca-Cola plant sparked a lot of attention for Tift County leaders.
The Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce has seen an influx of new business inquires.
Chris Beckham serves as the Vice President for the chamber and shared that Tift County’s leadership makes the place more marketable.
He said the community and amazing school system would make any new business take a second look at Tift County.
“Most of where we see a lot of increase in our jobs come from existing bushiness also. While we celebrate a lot when a new company comes into Tifton, it is also worth celebrating when a company expands from 25 employees to 50 employees. When people ask us, ‘Wow, what’s going on in Tifton we see a lot of new things happening’ there is not really one reason for that. It’s working together and it’s a lot of things and people coming together to make that happen,” Beckham told us.
Beckham said he has high hopes for the county this year. He said Tift County is constantly on the rise and looking for new businesses.
