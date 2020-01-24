ND looks to knock off No. 5 Fla St.

SUPER SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the team's last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 30.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He's also converted 56.5 percent of his foul shots this season.