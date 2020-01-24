Moultrie looks to change alcohol ordinance ahead of ‘Second Saturday’

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie is ready to bring more life to its downtown.
The city is taking steps to change an alcohol ordinance ahead of the city’s first downtown event.
This first event will kick-off the start of 'Second Saturdays’ in downtown Moultrie.
They plan to have live entertainment in the square every month.
If the ordinance is approved, people will be able to buy alcoholic drinks from the local restaurants while attending the event.
City Manager Peter Dillard gave us more details on all that comes with this ordinance, if approved.
“We’re gonna put in reasonable controls like other people. We’ll have wristbands and special cups. And we’ll actually have contracts with each establishment on how they will serve alcohol that will be taken outside," said Dillard.
The first Second Saturday will be on March 14 featuring the rock band, Jackson County Line.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.