‘Missing’ kids turn into suspects

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to West Magnolia Street searching for juveniles who had been reported missing.
While investigating the case, an officer found a business in the 500 block of West Street had been burglarized. The officer found bicycles at the incident location that belonged to the ‘missing’ juveniles.
VPD was told that the two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, were caught by a citizen breaking into the business and he took the juveniles to their parents.
One had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and the other was detained and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice for the crime of burglary.
“We are grateful for this citizen, and the way he helped bring this case to a positive conclusion. The officers did a great job finding this burglary and following up on all the information. This is a perfect example of teamwork between the citizens and the police department," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
