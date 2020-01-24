Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PILLOWCASE RAPIST
Prosecutor: DNA match leads to Florida 'pillowcase rapist'
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a DNA match has led to the cold case arrest of a Florida man believed to be the “pillowcase rapist" who terrorized greater Miami with a series of assaults on women in the 1980s. Authorities say 60-year-old Robert Koehler was arrested last weekend and is being held without bond in Miami. He faces charges in one assault though authorities said as many as 25 victims could be involved. Investigators say the so-called “pillowcase rapist” used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover the faces of his victims. The assaults took place between 1981 and 1986. Koehler says he is not guilty.
NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jail
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown has turned himself in at a Florida jail on charges related to accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man. Brown arrived at Broward County Jail around 10 p.m. Thursday. His lawyer indicated that Brown would spend the night in jail. The lawyer also said Brown was innocent of the charges, which include burglary with battery. The wide receiver played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders last year. He was released by the Raiders and subsequently signed and released by the New England Patriots.
Florida Supreme Court on the death penalty: We got it wrong
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court says it erred in 2016 when it ruled a jury must be unanimous in deciding a convicted murderer should be sentenced to death. The reversal announced Thursday could affect dozens of death row cases. Florida law also was changed to fit the 2016 ruling. Since then, dozens of death row inmates who had been sentenced to die on non-unanimous jury decisions were granted new sentencing hearings. The managing attorney at the Southern Poverty Law Center criticized the new court opinion, saying a unanimous jury decision is a must to ensuring fairness in the courts when it comes to death penalty recommendations.
Australia works to recover bodies of 3 from air tanker crash
SYDNEY (AP) — Investigators say the American tanker plane that crashed while fighting Australian wildfires had just dropped a load of retardant on a fire before it went down . Their employer identified the men killed as Capt. Ian H. McBeth of Montana, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson of Arizona and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. of Florida. The crash occurred during an unprecedented wildfire season that has left a large swath of destruction in Australia's southeast. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau says specialist investigators were sent to the crash site and a team was working in difficult conditions to recover the victims' bodies.
Autopsy: Woman, at least 2 children stabbed in Florida home
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report says a woman and at least two of her three children found dead in a Florida home had been stabbed. The report released Thursday by the Medical Examiner's Office says 42-year-old Megan Todt suffered at least two stab wounds. It shows that her 11-and 13-year-old sons each had a single stab wound. No stab wounds were found on the woman's 4-year-old daughter, and the report didn't list a possible cause of death. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Anthony Todt was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder.
Now on Trump's team, Dershowitz says, 'I haven't changed'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired law professor Alan Dershowitz says he hasn't changed at all and has a long history of representing people whose views he doesn't necessarily agree with. Dershowitz is part of President Donald Trump's defense team at the Senate impeachment trial. He says he ran into Trump on Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago and Trump asked him if he was really going to be part of the team. The impeachment is the latest high-profile case Dershowitz has participated in over the last half-century, but perhaps no other work he's done has so befuddled his associates, friends and former students.
Pompeo talks Nicaragua after Florida Senate condemns Ortega
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave Gov. Ron DeSantis an update on Latin American affairs during a trip to Florida. He met with the governor, elected officials and prominent members of South Florida's Venezuelan community Thursday, the day after the state Senate condemned Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Pompeo said before the meeting that he wanted to talk about the opportunities and challenges in the face of tyranny in Venezuela and Cuba. In a phone interview, he also talked about U.S. support for opposition leaders in Nicaragua in the quest for fair elections.
Mario meet Hulk: Nintendo park coming to Universal Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Harry Potter and Hulk: Welcome your new neighbors, Mario and Pokemon. A fourth park at Universal Orlando is being created based on characters from Nintendo. Executives of the company that owns the Universal parks made the announcement during the question-and-answer portion of an earnings call Thursday. They had refused to offer details about the new park when it was first announced last August, citing the competitive nature of the Orlando theme park industry.
19 dogs killed from fire at breeder's home in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fire rescue officials says an early morning fire at the home of a Florida canine breeder killed 19 dogs. Six other dogs were rescued. Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that most of the dogs died from smoke inhalation early Thursday. Fire officials say the cause of the fire was an air handler, and the blaze was contained to a single room. Fire officials say the surviving dogs are being cared for. The home is co-owned by a dog breeder well-known in central Florida.
Detectives catch bathroom voyeur in child porn investigation
A 40-year-old Florida man is facing multiple charges after detectives investigating a child porn case found videos of adults using the bathroom at his house. Jesse Michael Chester was arrested Wednesday following a two-month investigation into child pornography. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says detectives found numerous images of child porn on Chester's phone and cloud storage accounts. That's how the discovered the bathroom videos. Investigators have identified two of the victims in the voyeurism case. An arrest report says Chester uploaded the images onto a public website. A lawyer for Chester was not listed on jail records.