Death investigation underway in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department says it is investigating a death on East Gate Drive.
Police said they were called early Friday afternoon after a man was found dead inside a home.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.
This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will provide updates as more information comes in.
