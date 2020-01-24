Crews work for hours to replace water leak in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - After several hours of work, a water leak near downtown Moultrie has been repaired.
It happened on the 400 block of Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
We’re told crews didn’t finish working until around midnight.
According to a post on Facebook, crews repacked the hole where the leak started.
We spoke with City Manager Peter Dillard on what caused the leak.
“You have water lines that in excess of 59-years-old. And in spite of what we might think, water can be rather corrosive. And after 50 years of water flowing through the pipes, it just wore out," said Dillard.
Dillard said with the amount of water the city has, they were able to sustain everything.
A meeting will be scheduled with GDOT about fixing the street where the leak was.
