City leaders plan to redevelop South Tifton area

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton city leaders want to redevelop a newly purchased area.
Tifton city leaders are working together to implement a plan to redevelop one of their major areas in South Tifton.
At the end of last year, the city bought additional acres to the property they already owned to make a 12 acres lot.
Bruce Green serves on the Tifton Urban Redevelopment Board.
“Particularly on our southside we, of course, have a plan that the city has adopted, which is a strategy,” Green said.
He said the city’s plan to redevelop South Tifton, just as they did with the Downtown area, years ago is their overall goal to bring life back to the area.
“It is a strategy to enhance livability for all citizens in that area,” Green said.
Green said over the years, the area has become a poor conditioned place for new business.
With Matt Wilson Elementary School, Green said the schools’ leadership is also on board for change.
“We have of course Matt Wilson school that is right in the middle of the area. The school board and the school administration has been very supportive,” Green told WALB News 10.
One chairperson wants to help as well as see the benefits in her community.
Vivian Hightower has lived in Tifton all her life and said the area had become an eyesore.
“To find out what we can benefit best for our people over on the southside of town. When I say our people are because I live on that side of town. So whatever we do on that side of town is going to benefit me as well,” Hightower said. “The mobile home part has been here for a long time, it has been here for many years. It uses to be somewhere where people would want to move.”
Green explained that the city has set up a slow and easy way for people who live in the area to relocate.
“We assure our citizens that we will work with every individual and not rush them in their decision of relocating. And we do have opportunities and options for them to relocate,” Green told us.
This city has not yet announced exactly what major project or facility will take place on the new acre of land, but it will be something beneficial to students as well as those people who live in the community.
Green said they will keep everyone informed as this project develops so people can voice their opinions on what they what to see in the area.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.