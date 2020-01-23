200+ years in federal prison for 22 defendants in Moultrie drug ring

“I cannot overstate the good work of the GBI partnering with other dedicated federal and local law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their work shutting down a dangerous methamphetamine ring. Their effort directly resulted in large amounts of harmful narcotics taken off our streets, saving countless lives and making our communities safer. Dealers be warned: Criminals caught violating federal drug laws will be prosecuted, and the penalties are steep.”

Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for Middle District Georgia