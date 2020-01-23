200+ years in federal prison for 22 defendants in Moultrie drug ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Twenty-two defendants charged with federal drug charges connected to a large narcotics and meth ring operating out of Moultrie have been sentenced to a combination of 200 years in prison, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The ring leader, Ricardo Bodiford, has already been sentenced in this case.
On Wednesday, several other defendants were sentenced by Honorable Judge Leslie Gardner.
- Gabino Tobias, 45, of Fairburn, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Maria Del Carmen Salazar Mirales, 46, of Fairburn, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Gricelda Bustamante-Gutierrez, 37, of Norman Park, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Ricardo Gutierrez, 32, of Norman Park, was sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Below are the sentencing dates for other defendants in the case.
On Jan. 16:
- Kristen Dismuke, 31, of Moultrie, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Trabian Jones, 43, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Eric Townsend, 31, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Torranza McNeal, aka “Cheese,” aka “Meke,” was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
On Jan. 15:
- Brenton Miller, 32, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
- Regina Miller, 36, of Moultrie, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
- Ramon White, 37, of Moultrie, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
- James Fielder, 35, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
On Jan. 14:
- Josh Whaley, 38, of Tallahassee, Fla., was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Tony Stamper, aka “Buggie,” 31, of Moultrie, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to cocaine and marijuana.
- Bryant Pittman, aka “John Gotti,” 36, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On Jan. 13:
- David Spradley, aka “ManMan,” 37, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Johntavious Johnson, aka “Mikey,” 33, of Moultrie, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Jarvis West, 32, of Moultrie, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Ricardo Bodiford, aka “Rico,” 34, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Earlier sentencings:
- Stacy McLellan, 50, of Norman Park, was sentenced on May 13, 2019 to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Eric Lamar, 37, of Moultrie, was sentenced on October 16, 2019 to two years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.
- Brad Tuff, 39, of Moultrie, was sentenced on March 13, 2019 to one-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.
The remaining defendant, Alejandro Bustamante, will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of criminal contempt of court.
Investigators said they began a court-authorized wiretap on Bodiford’s cell phone on April 9, 2018.
The wiretap investigation continued until agents conducted search warrants in several locations in Moultrie from May 7-9, 2019.
During the search, large amounts of illicit drugs, including two pounds of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine, 13 pounds of marijuana, loaded firearms and cash, among other amounts of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
