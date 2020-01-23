Woman killed in Cordele house fire

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman died in a Cordele house fire Tuesday, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD).
Police said Laleria Johnson, 46, was found inside the burning home in the 300 block of W. 17th Avenue and pronounced dead.
CPD, along with the Cordele Fire Department, responded to the fire around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
State fire marshals were called in to assist with the investigation, the police department reported. As part of the investigation, there will be an autopsy on Johnson’s body.
Anyone with any information on this fire is asked to contact an investigator at the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
