Valdosta homicide under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta homicide is under investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
On Wednesday, around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 700 block of South Oak Street, after a citizen called 911 and advised that a subject that had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found Rashawn Mays dead at the scene.
During the investigation, officers found that the victim was involved in a dispute with a person he knew when the offender took out a gun a firearm and shot him.
The victim was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiners Office, where an autopsy will be conducted at a later date.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s families at this time," Leslie Manahan, VPD police chief, said. "This is a horrible and unnecessary incident. We encourage any members of the community to come forward with any information that they have.”
Detectives are still processing evidence and the case is ongoing. Police said this incident is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
