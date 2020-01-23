Tift Co. schools appoint new board member

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a new face joining the Tift County School Board.
Leaders appointed their newest member Thursday.
Pat McKinnon will be replacing John Smith, who passed away in August.
McKinnon said taking on the role of the former principal is a great honor because now she gets to follow his lead and serve the county they both love.
“I’ve served on many boards. I’ve actually worked in several non-profits, and in those areas, I have helped students, I worked with teachers and I have worked with stack holders. I want to listen to the families of the district and of the whole community. I want to work, I love working with people and I love working with children because they are our future," McKinnon told us.
McKinnon will be sworn in next month.
She said this new position will allow her to assist all Tift County students through tradition and teamwork.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.