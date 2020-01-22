Rain returns before the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tons of sun with high clouds rolling in as temperatures topped low to upper 50s Wednesday. This kick off a slow warming trend that’ll bring upper 50s to upper 60s the end of the week.
Clouds thicken tonight therefore not as cold but still chilly as lows drop into the upper 30s. Isolated showers Thursday become likely late evening into Friday.
This next storm system quickly moves across SWGA Friday afternoon. Rain ends however clouds may linger through the evening and clear out in just in time for the weekend.
Following that brief warm-up, cooler filters in behind Friday’s cold front dropping highs into the upper 50s and lows in upper 30s low 40s Saturday and Sunday. Warmer 60s and dry early next week.
