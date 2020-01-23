Radium Springs: Three years after the storm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are reflecting on everything the Radium Springs area went through on January 22, 2017.
They’re also looking towards the future as several recovery projects have been completed and more are now underway.
An overturned semi, downed trees, homes in pieces. This was Radium Springs three years ago on this day.
“Seeing the number of people we had without power, people without food, people without water, people without heat. The temperature changing during that time and all of our problems become more and more complicated as each day went on,” said Dougherty County Commission Chairman, Chris Cohilas.
Dougherty County experienced its first natural disaster of 2017 on January 2nd. Then the unthinkable happened just 20 days later when a tornado touched down on January 22.
“The amount of debris we dealt with was absolutely awe-inspiring and not in a good way. It was horrible,” said Cohilas.
Cohilas said the recovery process was split into stages. First, getting people food, water, and electricity. The next, picking up the mess.
Eventually, there was that moment of relief where we got the assistance that we needed and we began to rebuild," Cohilas explained.
The storm ripped apart homes and families within minutes. The recovery process will take years.
“Try to make that as a whole as quickly as we could. Of course, it’s taken a couple of years since then, two and a half years since we actually hit the ground out there,” said Public Works Director, Larry Cook.
Cook remembers the exact moment he found out the storm hit the Radium Springs area.
“I got the notification. I just walked into the house. We’d been working that particular day cleaning up debris from the other storms, just trying to get prepared for storms coming in,” said Cook.
While there’s still several pieces of a broken community waiting to be put back together, there are also many recovery projects already completed and new ones underway.
“On the private lots, we’ve been able to go in and do some pretty good things as far as cleaning that debris that would be there for years and years and years if we hadn’t been able to get in there,” Cook said.
The county has finished road reconstruction and repavement through this whole subdivision.
They’ve also removed some damaged buildings and are working on the new trailhead and walking trails.
The county will also receive a portion of a $69.4 million grant.
They’re also working to build the Radium Springs Memorial.
It’s being built in memory of the five people in Dougherty County who lost their lives three years ago.
It will stand 12 feet tall with white columns and the names of those who lost their lives in the January 2017 storms.
The names will be etched in steel that wraps around the columns.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held on the two-year anniversary, last year.
It will be right inside the garden.
You can see a drawing of what it will look like once it’s completed.
“The memorial is kind of taking shape. It’s in full construction as we speak to try and remember those days we had three years ago. I think the memorial itself and tying it in with the renovation of Radium Springs, the garden, the overlook, the old golf course, will be a tremendous benefit for years to come,” said Cook.
LRA Constructors are building the memorial. An architect out of Atlanta designed it.
