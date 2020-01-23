Lee Co. Commissioners looking into grant that would improve Glendale community

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) -Some Lee County residents could soon see improvements in their community.
Commissioners are looking to resurface the streets in the Glendale subdivision.
Commissioner Rick Muggridge said they’ve held off on resurfacing because they needed sewer and water rehabilitation.
“That water service and sewer service was built by a private investor many, many years ago. It’s beyond its life expectancy. We need to completely rehab it. So we want to do that before we resurface any streets,” said Commissioner Muggridge.
Commissioners are looking into a community development block grant to do this project.
However, the county will likely have to put more money into the project than the state.
“We’re one of 18 counties in the state of Georgia that’s considered a tier-one county and that means that financially, we’re better off than the rest of the 159 counties out there."
He said the county would have to put in 80 or 90 percent to make it more attractive for the state.
"What we would love to see happen is, we would change Glendale and we could curb and gutter it to hopefully give the people there more usable yards, by widening the street and covering those ditches. They would get more front yards then they currently use.”
Commissioner Muggridge said this project is needed.
Most Glendale residents we spoke with agree and believe resurfacing streets is a great idea.
Some said roads have not had major work done on them in years except for patch jobs.
One man said if additions are added to his neighborhood, he would like to see more street lights.
Another resident would like to see more kid-friendly additions added.
Commissioner Muggridge said they are keeping kids in mind when it comes to developments in the Glendale community.
He also said adding crosswalks could also happen.
Commissioner Muggridge said, in the Glendale area, more sewage is processed when it rains. He said that drives up utility authorities costs
"As a result of that, we have to charge more for our services. If we can reduce those costs, then hopefully, we can limit price increases in the future.”
Commissioner Muggridge said the county can apply for this grant every year and they are not sure if they will receive it this year.
Commissioners are still looking into the project’s costs and will discuss the grant again during next Tuesday’s meeting.
