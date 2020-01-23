Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Florida school shooting trauma affects young witness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A lawyer says the trauma of witnessing the 2018 massacre at a Florida high school is too much for a young student to give a statement and possibly testify at trial. Her lawyer, Jay Cohen, said Wednesday that the 17-year-old girl is still in mental health counseling and cannot yet talk about what she saw to prosecutors or attorneys for Nikolas Cruz. He is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she would not order the girl to testify but preferred that an accommodation be worked out.
OFFICER-RACIAL IDENTITY
City suspends Miami police captain who claimed to be black
MIAMI (AP) — Miami city officials have suspended a Hispanic police captain who has been condemned for publicly claiming he was black when fighting accusations he has derided black people. A Miami police spokesman said Wednesday that Police Capt. Javier Ortiz was relieved of duty pending an investigation. The NAACP´s Miami chapter had called for his termination after Ortiz astonished officials at a city commission meeting by saying he wasn't Hispanic. He also referred to the “one-drop rule," the Jim Crow-era classification of people with any African heritage as black. Ortiz was accused of identifying as black when he sought a promotion.
AP-FBN-ANTONIO BROWN
Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown's Florida home. Hollywood police say Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officers say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery. Police say officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful.
NAMING RIGHTS
Florida lawmakers consider rules on naming college arenas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's public colleges and universities may have to ask permission from the Legislature before they can rename sports arenas and other facilities for companies willing to pay for the right. College officials on Wednesday came under sharp questioning by a House education panel. College athletics provides millions of dollars in revenue for schools, not just in ticket sales but also in licensing opportunities. That includes selling rights to the highest bidder to rename venues. Some campuses have received millions of dollars from corporations seeking to raise their visibility.
BLUE-GREEN ALGAE
Florida lawmakers advance fight against blue-green algae
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A package of proposals is wending its way through the Florida Legislature to address invasions of blue-green algae. On Wednesday, an appropriations subcommittee advanced a proposal that includes stricter rules on septic tanks, storm drains and fertilizer runoff from farms and residential lawns. Over the next few weeks, lawmakers will also consider increasing fines on those who would violate the state's environmental laws. After a massive algae bloom two years ago, there's a sense of urgency among environmentalists and lawmakers alike to cut pollutant-laden runoff that nourishes the blue-green algae. The algae threaten to wreak environmental havoc on ponds, lakes and the state's prized Everglades.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
Florida House moves to repeal constitution revision panel
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has sent legislation seeking to repeal the constitution revision commission to the Senate. If the Senate also approves, it would send the matter to voters in November. The Constitution Revision Commission was established in 1968 and meets once every 20 years to consider measures to put before voters. It last met in 2018 and placed seven measures on the ballot — all of which were approved by voters. Supporters argue that the commission is unnecessary, while critics say the commission should revamp the panel, not throw it out.
FLORIDA SENATE-NICARAGUA
Florida Senate condemns Nicaraguan President Ortega
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has voted to condemn Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for what it called the oppression of his country's citizens. The chamber unanimously approved the resolution Wednesday after Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez detailed what he called state-directed violence and election fraud in the Central American country. Violence escalated in the country after the government announced cuts in social security benefits in 2018. Hundreds were killed, more than 2,000 were wounded and thousands fled the country.
BC-US-OFFICER SHOOTING-FLORIDA
1 suspect killed, 1 wounded in Florida police shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida police officers opened fire on three armed robbery suspects, killing one and wounding another. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers had set up an undercover operation Tuesday after someone attempted to buy a mobile phone and then reported being robbed at gunpoint. Three male suspects were eventually located, and officers attempted to arrest them. Police say the suspects produced a firearm and ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon. Three officers fired their service weapons several times, striking two of the suspects. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The third suspect was arrested.
SHARK ATTACKS
Unprovoked shark attacks drop worldwide, but not in the US
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Researchers say the number of unprovoked shark attacks around the world decreased last year, although they rose in the United States. Researchers with the International Shark Attack File say there were 64 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks worldwide last year, compared to the most recent five-year-average of 82 unprovoked attacks. The shark trackers said Tuesday in a news release that they don't give much significance to short-term trends since annual fluctuations in shark-human interactions are common. The shark trackers said there were another 41 provoked attacks around the world that they were able to confirm.
AP-US-OKLAHOMA-GOVERNOR-CANDIDATE-CHARGED
Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced in murder-for-hire plot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper and one-time candidate for governor has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. A federal judge in Oklahoma City sentenced 56-year-old Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage on Wednesday for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. Better known as “Joe Exotic," Maldonado-Passage was convicted last year of trying to arrange the killing of a Florida animal sanctuary founder who criticized his treatment of animals. The woman wasn't harmed. He also was found guilty of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. Maldonado-Passage maintains he is innocent and says he will appeal.