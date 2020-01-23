1 killed in Tifton crash

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Flordia woman was killed in a crash on I-75 early Wednesday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Ashley Bearfield, from Coral Springs, Fla., was killed in the wreck that involved two semis.
The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m., near mile marker 58.
Barfield was driving a Jeep Compass and her car went up in flames during the crash’s impact, according to troopers.
The drivers of the two semis were not hurt.
Troopers said there were no other passengers in any of the vehicles.
GSP’s Specialized Collision and Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.
