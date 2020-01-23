Juvenile arrested for Cordele homicide

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cordele Police Department made an arrest regarding the shooting that left one person dead on Jan. 14.
Police say a 16-year-old is in custody. The juvenile’s name and charges are not being released at this time.
This is still an active investigation and additional arrests and charges are possible.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this case can call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the GBI Region 3 Americus office at (229) 931-2439.
