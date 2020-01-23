The Hope Box offers training on Georgia Safe Haven Laws

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit in Atlanta is giving babies a second chance at a better life.
The Hope Box is a team of experts on the “Safe Haven Law” in Georgia.
They teamed up with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to educate law enforcement and hospitals about this law.
The training included learning what to do if a parent surrenders their baby to them.
We spoke with the founder and director of The Hope Box. She said this organization is important for so many in Georgia.
“We have young girls put in situations, and they know they cannot care for their child. So we’re really there to say ‘Hey, this is nothing to feel ashamed about. You’re giving up a piece of your heart, but you’re an answered prayer to somebody'," said Sarah Koeppen.
The Hope Box travels across the state to conduct trainings.
They also say they are willing to travel throughout Georgia to help those parents and infants in need.
If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call the Hope Box at (770) 765-6301.
