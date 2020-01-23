DPH: 5 confirmed flu-related deaths in South Ga.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have lost a loved one. We will not release the county of death or any type of identifying information. This disease is affecting people statewide…it doesn’t matter where you live. Our message remains the same: everyone 6 months and older should get the flu shot, wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, and stay home if you’re sick to eliminate the spread of the disease.”

Courtney Sheeley, the director of communications