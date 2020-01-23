Dawson City Council votes to fire city manager

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday night the Dawson City Council unanimously fired the City Manager James Woods.
Woods said he is contacting state officials and his attorney.
The Dawson City Council held a special called meeting to discuss Woods. They offered him a temporary position as the public works superintendent.
Not only did he not accept, Woods told council members their meeting was breaking the law.
“I want to go on record that this is an illegally called meeting," said Woods.
Woods said their public notice did not state what the subject of the meeting was.
Mayor Ada McIntyre said she doesn’t think that’s the case.
“Not to my knowledge, because it was scheduled on Tuesday. He was supposed to yay or nay. Come Wednesday, nothing. So, it was already scheduled,” said McIntyre.
Regardless, Woods said he is taking action.
“I will be addressing that with the state attorney to find out what actions he may take,” said Woods.
Dawson resident Shelba Holmes believes the council didn’t give Woods enough time.
“They don’t like change, we’re all like that, we don’t particularly take to change. And so they pull against everything that new person stands for," said Holmes.
McIntyre said the council decided Woods was not performing to their standards.
“I feel like the city council made a bad decision tonight, that there were other things that they could have been done. They chose not to do those,” said Woods.
Woods said he’ll be in contact with his attorney within the coming days.
