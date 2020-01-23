Albany Tech starts Master Lecture Series with special guest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany's first African American Mayor shared his journey to the leadership role.
He calls it ‘From Poverty to Purpose’ and said anyone can do it.
Dr. Willie Adams spoke at AlbanyTechnical College’s first Master Lecture Series Wednesday.
The room was filled with students, professors, and community leaders.
He said he grew up with nothing, but through faith and good mentors, became a doctor and then went on to serve as mayor.
“It’s up to the individual to kind of discover what they’re purpose in life is to be. And then, you have a responsibility to carry out that purpose, so for me, it was being a physician,” said Dr. Adams.
Albany Tech will continue the lecture series with Patsy Martin on February 19.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.