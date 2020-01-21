Winds chills in the 10s and 20s tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold enough for a flurry or two but that’s all Tuesday morning. The very dry arctic air holds one more night dropping temperatures into the 20s tonight. It’ll feel much colder with wind chills in the 10s and low 20s. These dangerous conditions have prompted a Wind Chill Advisory for Wednesday from 1am to 9am. Make sure you wear hat and gloves to keep you warm.