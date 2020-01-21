Winds chills in the 10s and 20s tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold enough for a flurry or two but that’s all Tuesday morning. The very dry arctic air holds one more night dropping temperatures into the 20s tonight. It’ll feel much colder with wind chills in the 10s and low 20s. These dangerous conditions have prompted a Wind Chill Advisory for Wednesday from 1am to 9am. Make sure you wear hat and gloves to keep you warm.
Tomorrow a slow warming trend gets underway as highs top low 50s followed by milder 60s the end of the week. As winds shift toward the south, clouds thicken Thursday with rain likely late evening and Friday. Drier and seasonable through the weekend.
