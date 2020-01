One thing we do take seriously is the broadcasts we have. Our station, we know, is extremely important. The news and information we are able to provide our viewers, we don’t take that lightly. And it’s something we do not want to interrupt that process. And that’s the beautiful thing about a broadcast TV station is that, even though we are live, we are able to be reached and reach you, our viewers, in any format. That’s something we take pride in and seriously at the same time.

Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president