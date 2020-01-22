Valdosta driver arrested for drugs, stolen gun after fleeing traffic stop

The drugs he dropped were quickly found (Source: Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
January 22, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 2:22 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 4:30 Tuesday morning, a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Frank McDonald, jumped out of the vehicle and took off running. After a short foot chase, he was arrested.

A police dog searched the area for evidence that McDonald threw down when he ran.

The dog found a backpack and two handguns. The backpack contained marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, and Alprazolam.

The street value of the narcotics was approximately $4,800.

One of the handguns recovered had been reported stolen in Valdosta in 2015.

“This officer and his K-9 partner did a great job in tracking down this offender and locating all the contraband. Our officers were able to not only get a substantial amount of dangerous narcotics off of the street but also two handguns," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

McDonald was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

• Obstruction of a law enforcement Officer-Misdemeanor;

• Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony

• Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime-Felony

• Possession with intent to distribute MDMA Ecstasy-Felony

• Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute-Felony

• Possession of a Controlled substance with Intent to Distribute-Felony

• Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute-Felony

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon-Felony

