Valdosta driver arrested for drugs, stolen gun after fleeing traffic stop

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 4:30 Tuesday morning, a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue.
The driver, later identified as Frank McDonald, jumped out of the vehicle and took off running. After a short foot chase, he was arrested.
A police dog searched the area for evidence that McDonald threw down when he ran.
The dog found a backpack and two handguns. The backpack contained marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, and Alprazolam.
The street value of the narcotics was approximately $4,800.
One of the handguns recovered had been reported stolen in Valdosta in 2015.
“This officer and his K-9 partner did a great job in tracking down this offender and locating all the contraband. Our officers were able to not only get a substantial amount of dangerous narcotics off of the street but also two handguns," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
McDonald was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
• Obstruction of a law enforcement Officer-Misdemeanor;
• Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony
• Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime-Felony
• Possession with intent to distribute MDMA Ecstasy-Felony
• Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute-Felony
• Possession of a Controlled substance with Intent to Distribute-Felony
• Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute-Felony
• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon-Felony
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.