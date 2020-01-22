Tips to help your children take care of their teeth

Parent-shaming is a real thing; it doesn’t discriminate, and it’s relentless. Giving your child a pacifier, and for how long, always seems to pop up in the Mom blogs I read. Again, it goes back to survival of the fittest. Sometimes your child needs a pacifier, and sometimes you need your child to use a pacifier to just get through the day. For healthy dental hygiene, there are rules to follow though. Several health experts say to ditch the pacifier by the age of 2 and talk to your pediatrician if your child still wants it when they’re three. If your child uses a pacifier for too long it can change the structure of their mouth and the alignment of their teeth.