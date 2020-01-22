Teen recovering after stranger’s 911 call about submerged car led to his rescue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee Valley mother is thanking a stranger for saving her son’s life.
18-year-old Dakota Peebles was trapped after his car slid off Brownsferry Road and landed upside down in a ditch full of water.
Dakota remains in the hospital. His mom, Julie Peebles, says her son is doing incredible. She says he’s seeing a lung specialist but has no broken bones.
She say’s if it wasn’t for an angel named Kimberly Adkins, her son would be dead. Adkins saw the car and called 911.
“I will forever be grateful to Kim because from one mother to another, I can’t imagine me planning a funeral today,” Peebles said.
“He took his seat belt off. He tried to break a window. He tried to kick a door open. He just could not," she aid. “He knew he needed to slow his breathing down. He got composure. He just tried to find air pockets, he said, so he could breathe a little bit and then try again.”
Dakota heard several trucks and cars pass by, but none of the drivers did anything until Adkins drove by and called police.
“I had my high beams on and I saw something out of the corner of my eye that looked like a taillight. I passed it and I just had a gut feeling that it was a car so I called 911. Whether it was a car I was not 100 percent sure but I had a feeling I needed to call it in and that’s what I did. I called 911," Adkins said.
She didn’t know what her gut feeling was until she saw it on the WAFF 48 News Facebook page.
“I found out somebody was actually in the car, that it was an actual car that I saw when WAFF posted it on Facebook and I saw it and that’s when I realized that it was a car and I potentially saved somebody’s life."
Both families say they plan to meet in person once Dakota is released from the Huntsville Hospital.
