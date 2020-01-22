Surgical Technology students celebrate 100% national exam pass rate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Exciting news for Albany Technical College students!
Every surgical technology student passed their national certification exam on the first attempt in December.
In previous years, the program had about a 98 percent passing rate.
Program Director, Lori Day, said they just got a state of the art lab, so students got a lot more hands-on learning experience.
“We are really pleased to teach for Albany Tech and job placement that we have. We really take strides in helping our students learn and it really shows once they get into the workforce,” said Day.
Six of the eight students got a job in the field even before graduation.
This is a two-year program and students work in the operating room and in surgical settings after graduation.
